Christopher Meloni attends the premiere of the film "White Bird in a Blizzard" in Los Angeles in 2014. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Patton Oswalt and Christopher Meloni of 'Happy!" arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Christopher Meloni has signed on to star in a "Law & Order: SVU" spinoff. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his iconic Law & Order: SVU role of Elliot Stabler in a new series created by Dick Wolf.

The 13-episode, as-yet-untitled project was reported by Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

The new NBC show will be part of the Law & Order franchise and will focus on the New York City Police Department organized crime unit that Stabler led on SVU.

Matt Olmstead, former executive producer for Chicago P.D., is in talks to serve as lead writer-showrunner.

A fan asked Meloni on Twitter, "Sir can you pls confirm you're coming back as stabler so we can all sleep easy for the first night since quarantine began??!!!?"

Meloni tweeted back, "Sleep tight."

The actor played Stabler for the first 12 seasons of SVU, leaving in 2011. The actor has since appeared in the TV shows Happy!, Surviving Jack, Underground, True Blood and The Handmaid's Tale.

SVU was renewed in February for three more seasons. It will now stay on the air through at least Season 24.