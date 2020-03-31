March 31 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of its Normal People adaptation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell.

The preview shows Connell and Marianne, the daughter of a well-off family that employs Connell's mother, develop a secret romance as teenagers.

"We hook up, secretly. Like some kind of game," Marianne tells a friend.

Marianne and Connell continue to hook up in university but find their trysts complicated by their family's objections and their own feelings.

"It's not what I want anymore. I feel nothing for you. Nothing," Marianne tells Connell.

Normal People is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, released in 2018. The series is directed by Room helmer Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald.

Normal People premieres April 29.