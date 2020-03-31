March 31 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and discussed with Jimmy Fallon her upcoming Oxygen documentary The Justice Project and how she is fighting for criminal justice reform.

The reality star spoke to Fallon on Monday from her mother Kris Jenner's glam room through webcam. Fallon has continued to host this new version of The Tonight Show from home and conduct remote interviews amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kardashian said the documentary will follow her personal journey with justice reform. She said she got involved after helping Alice Johnson get released from prison.

Johnson had served 22 years for a low-level drug offense and was given a presidential pardon in June 2018.

"I was a bit judgmental and thought to myself, like, okay I can handle supporting someone that is non-violent. Until I went to go visit prisons and I started to meet with so many people that are incarcerated that shared their stories with me and explained to me that maybe when they were 14-years-old they did a horrific crime," Kardashian said.

The 39-year-old noted that some of her contacts were set to be in prison for the rest of their lives despite being totally rehabilitated and already incarcerated for many years.

"I heard this story so many times and it just broke my heart that just because people have done some horrific things, and I do believe people that do a crime have to do the time, but it's just a matter of like, what is fair," she continued.

The Justice Project will air Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on Oxygen.