March 30 (UPI) -- A couple turns to adoption after they are unable to have a child in the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, Trying.

Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) must prepare for an adoption panel where it will be decided if they are fit to be parents in the clip released on Monday.

The duo attempt to clean up their dysfunctional lives and list all of the things they want to change about themselves, including drinking too much and smoking.

"Before they become parents, they have to grow up," reads the tagline.

Trying is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on May 1. Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond and Oliver Chris also star.