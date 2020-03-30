March 30 (UPI) -- Fantasy series Locke & Key is getting a second season at Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Monday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

"more keys, more demons, more aloha," the post reads. "Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!!"

Netflix also posted a clip of Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) chowing down at a diner in Season 1.

"If you're hungry for season 2 of Locke and Key, we've got good news for you @lockekeynetflix," the post reads.

If you're hungry for season 2 of Locke and Key, we've got good news for you @lockekeynetflix pic.twitter.com/0hMfR4UsZV— NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 30, 2020

Locke & Key is based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The series follows the Locke siblings, Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, who discover magical keys in their family's ancestral home.

Connor Jessup stars as Tyler, with Emilia Jones as Kinsey and Jackson Robert Scott as Bode. Darby Stanchfield co-stars as Nina Locke, Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish and Griffin Gluck as Gabe.

Locke & Key hails from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. Season 1 premiered in February.