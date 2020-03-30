Bernie Sanders (R) and Joe Biden bump elbows prior to a Democratic debate on March 15. File Photo by CNN/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Late Night with Seth Meyers is returning to television Monday and will feature an interview with Vermont senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

NBC will air a new episode of the late-night talk show hosted by Seth Meyers from home due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The new episodes feature a mix of new content and interviews, including the segment A Closer Look, along with vintage material. Monday's episode will feature a remote interview with Sanders.

NBC said Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, who ended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination this month, will appear on Tuesday's episode.

Wednesday and Thursday's guests have yet to be announced, while Friday's episode will feature actors Woody Harrelson and Kiernan Culkin, along with chef and television personality Bobby Flay.

Late Night and other talk shows suspended filming this month due to the COVID-19 virus. Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and other late-night hosts have since been sharing monologues and other videos from home.

Conan, featuring host Conan O'Brien, will also return to the air Monday on TBS. O'Brien said he will film new episodes using an iPhone and Skype.

In addition, Watch What Happens Live will air Monday on Bravo. Host Andy Cohen is filming the show from home while in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.