March 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa McCarthy have joined Sunday's Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.
Elton John is hosting the benefit concert, which will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and H.E.R.
The artists will all be singing in remote locations in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 30,000 people worldwide.
The special pays tribute to healthcare workers, and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.