Melissa McCarthy arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage after winning the Carol Burnett Award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga is to perform on Fox's Living Room Concert Sunday night. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa McCarthy have joined Sunday's Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

Elton John is hosting the benefit concert, which will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and H.E.R.

The artists will all be singing in remote locations in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 30,000 people worldwide.

The special pays tribute to healthcare workers, and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.