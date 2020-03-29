Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks, winner of the award for Artist of the Decade, appears backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Country music husband and wife duo Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform live for a concert event on CBS Wednesday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Married country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood plan to perform live from their home recording studio Wednesday for a CBS concert event.

Garth & Trisha Live! is scheduled to air on the network at 9 p.m. ET.

It will be filmed without a live studio audience and will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing, CBS said in a press release.

"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," the couple said in a statement Sunday.