"Messiah" star Michelle Monaghan arrives for the CMT Music Awards on June 5. Netflix has canceled "Messiah" after one season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled religious drama series Messiah after one season.

Series star Michelle Monaghan confirmed the cancellation on Instagram Thursday alongside a promotional image of the show featuring a church on fire.

"It's with a heavy heart to announce that we won't be able to return for a second season. I have so much gratitude to everyone who tuned in, supported and whose global perspective were broadened from watching our show," Monaghan said.

"To have worked with such a dedicated, talented, kind cast and crew, to have traveled to some of the most beautiful and sacred places in the world and to have met people near and far, was a once in a lifetime experience," she continued before thanking series creator Michael Petroni and the rest of the Messiah team.

Star Wil Traval also discussed the cancellation on Instagram alongside a selfie of himself next to Monaghan and fellow star John Ortiz.

"It's a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different," he said.

Messiah starred Monaghan as a CIA officer tasked with finding out if a mysterious spiritual leader some have called Al-Massih (Mehdi Dehbi) is truly a deity.

Tomer Sisley, Stefania LaVie Owen, Sayyid El Alami, Jane Adams, Melinda Page Hamilton, Fares Landoulsi, Dermot Mulroney and Beau Bridges also starred.

Season 1 premiered on Jan. 1, New Year's Day.