March 27 (UPI) -- Bringing Up Bates star Tori Bates is a mom of two.

The 24-year-old television personality and her husband Bobby Smith, welcomed their second child, son Kolter Gray, on Wednesday.

Bates and Smith married in December 2017 and have another son, Robert Ellis, aka Kade, 16 months. In an Instagram post Thursday, the couple voiced their gratitude for Kolter's safe delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the midst of uncertain times we are praising God for a safe delivery and a perfectly healthy baby boy," the pair said. "It amazes us how such a tiny life can create such an enormous new love in our hearts."

"Kade is sooo ready to take care of his little brother - all he keeps saying is 'baby' and 'yay!' blowing him all the kisses he can through FaceTime," they shared. "We cannot even imagine how much our hearts will swell when our little family is all back together again at home!"

Bates' parents, Gil Bates and Kelly Jo Bates, celebrated Kolter's birth in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate little Kolter's arrival!" Gil and Kelly Jo Bates said. Social distancing is hard when you can't do hospital visits, yet we are so thankful for the medical staff, their care during these trying times, and a healthy and safe delivery. We are thankful for FaceTiming too, since that has been our only means of greeting our newest grandson!"

"Bobby & Tori, we couldn't be more proud of you for the wise and wonderful parents you've become! Little Kate is the picture of a happy & perfect baby, and now I just can't wait to see Kolter added to the family dynamics!" they added.

Bates and Smith announced in October that they were expecting again, less than a year after Kade's birth.

"Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly. It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020," the couple told Us Weekly.

Bates and her family came to fame on Bringing Up Bates, which returned for a ninth season on Up TV this month. The series follows Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children.