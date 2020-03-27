March 27 (UPI) -- Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer performed the band's song "Old Me" from their new album Calm on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

Hemmings performed the track by himself inside his home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The frontman used a guitar and delivered an acoustic version of "Old Me" during an intimate performance.

Calm, the fourth studio album from 5 Seconds of Summer, was released on Friday and features the singles "Easier" and "Teeth."

Fallon also interviewed Alec Baldwin who discussed how his family is doing at home during the pandemic. Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children, 6-year-old Carmen and 4-year-old Rafael, also made appearances.

"Jimmy, you don't know the half of it, baby," Alec Baldwin said after Fallon asked him if he was having long days with the kids.

"With girls, you hand them a certain kind of laundry list of items and they could go at it for like hours you know what I mean. But my sons, my sons you know, every 30 minutes they just have an impulse to smash somebody with something," the actor continued.

Fallon has been producing this new version of The Tonight Show from his home. Nancy Juvonen, Fallon's wife, handles the filming.

Fallon and Alec Baldwin promoted charity East Hampton Food Pantry which helps to eliminate hunger in the East Hampton community.