March 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new parenting comedy #blackAF.

The streaming service shared a poster for the series Thursday on Twitter featuring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones as a couple with six children.

"From the mind of Kenya Barris comes #blackAF -- a total reboot of the 'family sitcom' that just so happens to be based on his real life approach to parenting," the caption reads.

The poster shows Barris and Jones posing in a gold picture frame. The characters' children surround the couple in a kaleidoscope-like image.

"It's all about perspective," the tagline reads.

Netflix also released a trailer for the series that shows Barris and Jones' characters with their family and discussing their thoughts on race. Barris plays a fictionalized version of himself.

#blackAF is created by Barris, the creator of the series Black-ish, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. The new series is executive produced by Barris and Jones and co-stars Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claireborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire, Jr.