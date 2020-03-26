March 26 (UPI) -- The worlds of Chicago: P.D. and FBI will collide in a crossover episode next week.

Wolf Entertainment, which produces the two series, confirmed Wednesday that Chicago: P.D. character Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) will appear in Tuesday's episode of FBI.

The company shared a photo of Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki in costume as Hailey and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan.

"Big news! @nbcchicagopd's @spiridakos will guest star as Hailey Upton on the next episode of @fbicbs," the post reads.

Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. set up the crossover, with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) dispatching Hailey to serve a temporary assignment at the New York bureau of the FBI.

"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I'm extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago P.D.," Dick Wolf, the co-creator of both series, said.

Tuesday's episode of FBI will serve as a Season 2 finale for the show, which suspended production this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FBI airs Tuesdays on CBS, while Chicago: P.D. airs Wednesdays on NBC.