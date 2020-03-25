March 25 (UPI) -- Chris Evans believes his son did not commit murder in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, Defending Jacob.

Evans stars as assistant district attorney Andy Barber who is shocked to discover that his son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) has been arrested after one of his classmates was found dead.

Andy and his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) believe their son is innocent and try everything to protect him from authorities, despite evidence pointing to the contrary.

Andy's small Massachusetts town believes Jacob committed the murder, leading to more hardships for the family.

Defending Jacob, based on author William Landay's novel of the same name, is set to arrive for Apple TV+ on April 24.

Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J.K. Simmons also star.