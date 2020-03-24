March 24 (UPI) -- Randy Orton accepted Edge's challenge on Raw to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 which starts on April 4.

Orton ended the show on Monday and once again stated that he loved Edge and his family, which led to The Viper wanting to end his wrestling career a second time due to injury.

Orton also took issue with Edge's comments about how he doesn't have grit and how everything was handed to him in WWE due to his last name. Orton said that despite his opportunities, he has still had a Hall of Fame career in an extremely unforgiving business.

"Edge, you may be writing this story. But at WrestleMania, I'm gonna write the last chapter and end it," Orton concluded.

A Last Man Standing Match ends after an opponent has been kept down for a count of 10.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned alongside his advocate Paul Heyman. The Beast stood in the ring with his title as Heyman detailed Drew McIntyre's chances of becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36.

Heyman said that in these uncertain times, the only thing that is certain is Lesnar. Heyman promised that Lesnar would get revenge for what happened at the Royal Rumble and will quickly defeat McIntyre, but it won't be painless.

Heyman called McIntyre Lesnar's latest victim who will fall prey to the greatest champion to ever stand inside a WWE ring.

Lesnar's dominance throughout his time in WWE was highlighted by a replay of his match against John Cena and Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2015.

AJ Styles continued to provoke his WrestleMania opponent The Undertaker, calling into question his age and why he continues to compete. The Phenomenal One poked fun at The Undertaker's social media presence where he supports saving tigers and compared him to a gothic version of Netflix's Tiger King.

Styles then raised the stakes by challenging The Undertaker to a Boneyard match at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen what a Boneyard match will entail.

Other moments from Raw included United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza defeating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink; Aleister Black defeating Leon Ruff; Seth Rollins confronting his WrestleMania opponent Kevin Owens; and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch attacking her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler from behind with a steel chair as Baszler was having an interview.

WWE also replayed Charlotte Flair's successful match against Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.