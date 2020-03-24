March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Money Heist Season 4.

The streaming service shared a new teaser for the Spanish-language series, La Casa de Papel, Tuesday.

The tense preview shows glimpses of a police team in position, The Professor (Álvaro Morte) in a room and Nairobi (Alba Flores) in an oxygen mask.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 4 earlier this month with the tagline "Let the chaos begin."

Money Heist is created by Álex Pina. The series follows a group of robbers as they plan and execute assaults on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.