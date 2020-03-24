March 24 (UPI) -- The Late Late Show with James Corden released a compilation video of strange turns on Carpool Karaoke.

The countdown video was released in honor of The Late Late Show celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.

Adam Levine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Usher, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande all make appearances. Carpool Karaoke features Corden singing songs with top music stars as they drive to work.

Levine and Corden were pulled over by a police officer who told the duo to be careful on the road while filming. Anthony Kiedis, meanwhile, challenged Corden to a wrestling match that took place in front of a stranger's home.

Usher and Corden pulled over to help push a stalled car out of the road and Corden touched Eilish's pet tarantula while he was visiting the singer inside her home.

Grande leaned into rumors that she is carried everywhere by having Corden carry her into a Starbucks to order coffee. Corden held the pop star on his back the entire time during their visit.

Apple TV recently released a new episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things. Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink performed "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John, "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks and "Big Poppa" by The Notorious B.I.G.