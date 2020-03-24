March 24 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alums Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are spending time together following their split.

The television personalities shared photos and videos with each other on Instagram Stories Monday, nearly 11 months after Martson filed for divorce for the second time.

Martson posted a video of Smith cooking a meal and tagged him in the caption.

"Men are cooking today," she wrote.

Smith shared a photo with Martson as he fielded questions in a Q&A with fans on Instagram Stories.

When asked if they are still married, Smith responded, "Hmmm can't say." He appeared to hint at a reconciliation in a response to a fan who praised Smith and Martson for fighting for their marriage.

"We been fighting from day Uno," Smith said.

E! News reported Monday that Martson and Smith have gotten back together.

"They are back together and they are trying to make it work out," a source said. "[Ashley] wasn't happy without [Jay]. She is trying to make it work, and he is manning up about his behavior more."

Martson filed for divorce in April 2019. She said in an emotional post in December that she still loves Smith.

Martson initially met Smith while on vacation in Jamaica. The pair starred in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series that follows couples where one partner is seeking a K-1 visa.