March 21 (UPI) -- Now that families are self-isolating for potentially the next few months, it can be challenging to find activities everyone can do together. Kids will have remote school for a few hours and adults might still have remote work, but opportunities will exist for families to spend quality time together -- in a limited space.

One activity is binge watching a show. Here are 10 that have something for everyone.

Atypical - Netflix

Dip your family's collective toe into binge watching with a mild three seasons of Atypical on Netflix. The show stars Keir Gilchrist as Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum looking for love. It's not only an empowering representation of a character on the spectrum, but also a bittersweet portrayal of his family and friends evolving in how they relate to him. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rappaport and Bridgette Lundy-Paine also star.

Gilmore Girls - Netflix

Now it's time to jump in the deep end with a serious binge. Gilmore Girls had seven seasons, and those are hour-long episodes. Considering how fast Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) spoke, they packed two shows' worth of dialogue into one. The original seven seasons are on Netflix, chronicling the family bond and separate love lives of mother and daughter. If you manage to finish, Netflix also has the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Netflix

You might not want to binge this show before bedtime. The Netflix adaptation of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka) is genuinely scary. It might still be too scary for really little kids, even during the day. If you have teenagers, and they like Riverdale, Sabrina has the same vibe because it's from the same creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Three seasons are available on Netflix.

Stranger Things - Netflix

Netflix's supernatural hit shut down production temporarily, so even when this blows over, it will be a while before there are new Stranger Things. So there's plenty of time to catch up on the first three seasons, or rewatch them. For the kids, there's Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the boys. For the parents, there's David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Parenthood - Hulu

Spend six seasons with the Braverman family from NBC's acclaimed hit drama. All the Bravermans have their own stories and go through real-world hardships as serious as a cancer scare or as universal as selling the childhood home. The generations span Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia; Peter Krause, Monica Potter and Lauren Graham, and Max Burkholder and Mae Whitman. If your family is caught up on This Is Us, then Parenthood is a good substitute for now -- and all six seasons are on Hulu.

Black-ish - Hulu, ABC

The Johnson family (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin) navigate the black experience while living in a mostly white neighborhood. If you get through all six seasons on Hulu, you can dig into the spinoffs. In grown-ish, Zoey Johnson (Shahidi) goes to college and mixed-ish flashes back to when Rainbow (Ross) was a kid in the '80s.

The Librarians - Hulu, TNT

If you're looking for adventure, you can go on one with The Librarians. Noah Wyle made a series of TV movies in which he was the librarian in charge of mythical artifacts. In the series, he has help from Rebecca Romijn, John Larroquette and more. If you can't leave the house, at least have some fun watching the librarians do their Indiana Jones thing and maybe learn a little about the legends, too. Four seasons are on Hulu.

Kim's Convenience - Netflix

Kim's Convenience still is running in Canada, but in the United States, Netflix has the first three seasons. You can experience the workplace comedy of a family of Korean-Canadians running a convenience store in Toronto. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon star as the parents, and Andrea Bang and Simu Liu play their kids. Between the customers, the outside world and one another, there's no shortage of hilarity in store.

Fresh Off the Boat - Hulu, ABC

Fresh Off the Boat is ending in its sixth season on ABC this year. You can catch up on the whole saga on Hulu. The Taiwanese American Huang family moves from Washington, D.C. to Orlando. Eddie (Hudson Yang) is the future chef on whose life the show is based. His parents, Jessica (Constance Wu) and Louis (Randall Park), open an all-American barbecue restaurant, and Jessica eventually becomes an author. The heartwarming and hilarious sitcom deals with the Huangs struggle to be American and retain their heritage.

Fuller House - Netflix

Danny Tanner's (Bob Saget) daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) are all grown up with kids of their own. They move into their old house with Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and start all over, with plenty of cameos from their original TV dads. If you get through all five seasons on Netflix, Hulu has all eight seasons of the original Full House and other TGIF classics.