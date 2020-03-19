March 19 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien says his late-night talk show, Conan, will return to the air this month.

The 56-year-old television personality announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will film new episodes of the show using an iPhone and Skype that will begin airing March 30 on TBS.

"I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe," O'Brien wrote.

Conan suspended filming this month due to public health concerns about coronavirus. Many talk shows initially canceled live studio audiences before stopping all in-studio filming.

O'Brien and fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have been sharing monologues and other videos from home amid the outbreak. O'Brien posted a video Tuesday on St. Patrick's Day that showed him washing his hands with Guinness beer and Jameson whiskey.

Several other entertainers have been posting videos from home to help uplift and entertain fans as they stay at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gal Gadot recruited Jamie Dornan, Mark Ruffalo and other stars to sing John Lennon's "Imagine" in a video Wednesday.

In addition, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host Ellen DeGeneres shared videos Wednesday of her calling celebrity couples Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to check in.