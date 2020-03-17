March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform their song "You Can't Hold My Heart."

Members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and I.M took to the stage on Monday without fellow member Joohoney.

"You Can't Hold My Heart" appears on Monsta X's English-language album All About Luv which was released in February.

"And there's nothing I can say at all/ You can't hold my heart no more/ And I'm waiting for your arms to fall/ You can't hold my heart no more," the group sang while wearing dark clothing.

Monsta X also played a round of Song Association for Elle magazine.

The singers were tasked with singing a song based off of one word. Monsta X ended up covering tracks from Usher, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and more.