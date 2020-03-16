Jerry Bruckheimer and his wife Linda Bruckheimer attend the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on October 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jon Bernthal is to star in the Showtime pilot "American Gigolo." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and The Punisher alum Jon Bernthal has signed on to star in a re-imagining of the 1980 Richard Gere film American Gigolo.

Showtime has ordered a pilot episode for a possible series written and directed by David Hollander, whose credits include the cable network's recently canceled show Ray Donovan.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, and Bernthal are producers on the project.

"American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you'd expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement.

"We've assembled an 'A' team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite film-making and show-running of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount."

Bernthal's resume also includes Ford v Ferrari, The Many Saints of Newark, Widows, Baby Driver, Wind River and Grudge Match.