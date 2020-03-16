March 16 (UPI) -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson is mourning the death of the Modern Family dog.

The 44-year-old actor paid tribute to Beatrice, the French bulldog who played Stella on the ABC series, Sunday on Twitter.

Ferguson plays Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, which is in its 11th and final season. He shared a photo of himself and his husband, Justin Mikita, with Beatrice on the show's set.

"Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much," Ferguson wrote, adding a sobbing emoji.

The Blast said Beatrice died about a week ago, days after the Modern Family cast finished filming the show's series finale.

In Modern Family, Stella is owned by Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), who was initially reluctant to get a dog but grew to love and dote on the pup. Stella was initially played by a French bulldog named Brigitte, with Beatrice taking over the role in Season 4.

Beatrice also appeared on the TV series Workaholics and The Kominsky Method.

Modern Family will come to a close in April. The series co-stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. Ferguson and the cast attended an emotional final table read in February.

Ferguson discussed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February how he ended up filming a hot tub scene with retired soccer star David Beckham for an episode of Modern Family that aired in January. He said filming the scene with Beckham was an "intense" experience.