March 14 (UPI) -- Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller and Frances De La Tour from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire are set to star in ITV's six-part crime drama Professor T.

Set at Britain's Cambridge University, the miniseries is a remake of the Belgian show of the same name.

Miller will play brilliant criminologist professor Jasper Tempest, while de la Tour will play his "colorful but overbearing mother" Adelaide, a network news release said.

Newcomers Emma Naomi and Barney White round out the ensemble as police officers.

Director Indra Siera is scheduled to film the project in Belgium and Cambridge this summer.

"Professor T is my all-time favorite detective -- a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It's a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences," producer Walter Iuzzolino said in a statement.