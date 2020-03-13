Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler pose with their Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host backstage in the press room during the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sharon Osbourne and her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, will guest star on "The Conners" Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Music icon Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, are to guest star on the sitcom The Conners next week.

"Look who's coming to Lanford this Tuesday!" the ABC show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

A photo accompanying the message showed the couple sitting in The Lanford Lunchbox, the titular family's Illinois diner.

Whether they will play themselves or fictional characters wasn't specified.

The Conners co-star Sara Gilbert was a panelist on The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne from 2010 to 2019.

The Conners -- a spin-off of the 1980s and '90s comedy Roseanne -- is now in its second season.