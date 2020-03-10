March 10 (UPI) -- Twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will team up with Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and other stars in the HGTV series Celebrity IOU.

HGTV announced the new home renovation show in a press release Tuesday.

Celebrity IOU follows Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott as they help Hollywood A-listers carry out surprise home renovations for people who have had a major impact in their lives. The first season will feature Pitt, McCarthy, actors Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Jeremy Renner, and singer Michael Bublé.

In each episode, the celebrities will share an inside look into their personal lives and help create and execute a design plan personalized for their mentors, friends and family members.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan Scott said in a statement.

"Being a part of this show really hits home for us," Drew Scott added. "This is what we love to do, transforming people's lives through their homes."

Celebrity IOU premieres April 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott came to fame on the HGTV series Property Brothers, which premiered in 2011. In December, the brothers extended their contract with HGTV through 2022.