March 9 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is back at Today following a battle with the flu.

The 55-year-old television personality returned to Today Monday after missing a week of the show due to influenza.

"I feel 100 percent better," Kotb said. "I can't believe the flu does hit like a hammer; I know a lot of folks have it. But [I'm] back in business, rested and ready."

Later on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb told co-host Jenna Bush Hager how it was challenging to parent her two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 10 months, while sick.

"The flu, it's funny how it can knock you flat for a few days," Kotb said. "You're at a total disadvantage."

"I have to say something else, though -- I felt kind of worn out, and when I was talking to Haley ... I felt like she felt that," she added. "I just think that kids really do respond to the energy you give off. I think I gave off, 'I might need a little help here.' And she responded, which I found so beautiful and touching and sweet."

Kotb is parent to Haley and Hope with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, whom she got engaged to in November. Kotb said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that her life "makes sense" after adopting her children and getting engaged.

"I feel like my life finally makes sense," she said. "I think I thought it did, but now when I get home after work ... Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms. I get that when I go home."