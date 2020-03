Dua Lipa arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Krasinski is to guest host the March 28 edition of "SNL."

March 8 (UPI) -- Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski is to guest host the March 28 edition of Saturday Night Live.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

"CAN'T WAIT," Lipa tweeted.

Krasinski -- who is known for his roles in The Office and Jack Ryan -- will soon be seen in A Quiet Place 2, which he also directed.