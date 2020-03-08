John Barrowman is to guest star on "Holby City" this spring. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

March 8 (UPI) -- Torchwood and Arrow alum John Barrowman is to guest star on the BBC hospital drama Holby City this spring.

Barrowman will play Drew Nicholson-Heath, "a renowned global recruiter who has some history with Ange (Dawn Steele)," the network said in a press release.

"It's a major thrill to have a star and household name of John Barrowman's caliber guesting on the wards as the charismatic Drew, who is set to ruffle the feathers of an increasingly beleaguered Cameron and get some serious banter in with his ex, Ange," said Simon Harper, executive producer of Holby City.

Barrowman teased his new job on social media.

"Super excited to introduce you to someone new..His name is Drew, he's a Surgeon he's #Scottish and will be on your screens this Spring. bbcholbycity @bbcone is he good or bad?? You will want to tune in to find out...." the actor tweeted.

He also posted on Instagram some photos of him on the set of the show.

Barrowman recently had a guest spot on Doctor Who, as well.