March 6 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to Raw on March 16, WWE announced.

Austin will be on hand to celebrate #316Day. The day was created to celebrate all things Stone Cold as it relates to his signature catchphrase of "Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

WWE will also release new Austin merchandise, running a marathon of programming centered around the living legend on the WWE Network and releasing a new episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions featuring an interview with fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

"Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrated Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #Raw live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out," Austin said on Twitter.

The Texas Rattlesnake was last featured on Raw in September when he moderated a Universal Championship match contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Austin also delivered a Stunner to AJ Styles on the same night.

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman of legendary faction The nWo will be making an appearance on Smackdown Friday.

The trio, who will be entering the Hall of Fame this year in April alongside their fellow member Hollywood Hulk Hogan, will be make an appearance on Alex Bliss' talk show titled A Moment of Bliss.