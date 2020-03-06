March 6 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus told James Corden he is scared of roller skating on The Late Late Show.

The actor mentioned how much he dislikes roller skating after Corden complimented Reedus on how manly he is.

Reedus went roller skating with his former Walking Dead co-star Michael Rooker for an upcoming episode of his AMC series, Ride with Norman Reedus.

"We went roller skating and it was terrifying. I sucked so bad. It was just pathetic," Reedus said on Thursday next to his fellow Late Late Show guest Liv Tyler.

Reedus said he was only roller skating for five minutes before he asked for the cameras to stop rolling.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 4, which will feature the episode with Rooker, will premiere on Sunday. Ryan Hurst, Milo Ventimiglia, Dom Rocket, Becky Goebel and Clifton Collins Jr. will be featured guests on the new season.

Reedus also discussed with Corden the experience of starring in video game Death Stranding, a title from renowned game designer Hideo Kojima. Reedus' character in the game is modeled after him.

"Every little thing that I do is in this game. Every little pore in my face, every little weird Norman thing I do," Reedus said of how well the developers captured his likeness.