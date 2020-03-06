March 6 (UPI) -- Below Deck Mediterranean star João Franco is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Michelle Dicu, in an Instagram post Friday.

Franco shared a slideshow of photos, including a picture of Dicu wearing her engagement ring. Franco proposed to Dicu at Victoria Falls in his home country of Zimbabwe in southern Africa.

"The most incredible feeling I have ever felt was when she said yes," Franco captioned the post. "I've never felt a happiness so true and I fall in love with her over and over again, every day. Here is to the rest of our lies by each other's side #engaged #happyhearts."

Franco's co-star Colin Macy-O'Toole, Below Deck alum Ross Inia, and Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats buddy! I wish nothing but love and happiness to you both!" Macy-O'Toole wrote.

"Congrats to you and @zbangia brother," Inia said.

Franco and Dicu met in New York in 2018, and confirmed their relationship later that year. The couple spent most of February with family and friends in Africa, as seen in photos on Franco's Instagram.

"Showing this lady and my American friends, Terri, Mason, @doit_4_thegainz @kris_marx and @drfrankmartinsis my life on the other side of the world has been incredible," Franco said Feb. 10.

Franco joined Below Deck Mediterranean, a spinoff of Below Deck, in Season 3. The series follows the crew members of a mega-yacht during charter season, where Franco serves as a bosun.