March 5 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer says she was diagnosed with Lyme disease this week.

The 63-year-old television personality announced the news Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

Singer shared a video showing a care package she received from her Real Housewives of New York co-star Dorinda Medley. Medley sent Singer a daily minerals supplement in hopes of boosting her immunity.

"Thank you, Dorinda. I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today, and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity. So this will be on my way to a faster recovery," Singer says in the clip.

Singer said in an interview Thursday with E! News that she started feeling unwell around Valentine's Day in February. She saw a doctor and had a blood test, which showed that Singer has Lyme disease.

Singer believes she contracted Lyme disease from an undetected tick bite in the Hamptons. She said she is feeling grateful to have caught the disease early.

"You must get tested once a year, especially if you're in an area where there are deer," Singer advised fans. "But, we caught it early and I'm very lucky and very blessed."

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid has chronic Lyme disease, and has been vocal about her struggle with the condition. She said in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease, that she considered suicide due to the pain of her illness.

