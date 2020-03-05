Bill Camp attends the New York premiere of "Molly's Game" in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jeff Daniels (R) and Kathleen Rosemary Treado attend the Tony Awards in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maura Tierney will star with Jeff Daniels in "Rust," a new series based on Philipp Meyer's novel, "American Rust." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney has joined the cast of Showtime's adaptation of American Rust.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that Tierney, 55, will star with Jeff Daniels in Rust, a new series based on Philipp Meyer's novel, American Rust.

Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Julia Mayorga have also joined the show as series regulars. The series is slated to begin production in Pittsburgh, Pa., later in the month.

Rust is described as a "compelling family drama" that explores "the tattered American dream" in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. The series follows Del Harris (Daniels), a chief of police who faces a conundrum after the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder.

Tierney will play Grace Poe, a woman trying to organize a union at a dress factory, while her son, Billy (Neustaedter), a former high school football star, is accused of murder.

Camp will portray Henry English, a disabled former steel worker and widower cared for by his son, Isaac (Alvarez), a recent high school graduate. When Isaac runs away, Henry calls on his daughter Lee (Mayorga), a Columbia Law School graduate, to return home.

Rust is executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, Michael De Luca and Elisa Ellis.

Tierney is known for playing Abby Lockhart on the NBC series ER and Helen Solloway on the Showtime series The Affair. The Affair ended in November after a five-season run.