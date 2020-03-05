Actress Isla Fisher is to lead the cast of CBS All Access' "Guilty Party." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Wedding Crashers and Tag actress Isla Fisher is to star in CBS All Access' upcoming dark comedy Guilty Party.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Fisher will play Beth Baker, "a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn't commit."

Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me) wrote Guilty Party and Trent O'Donnell (No Activity) is on-board to direct.

No other casting has been announced yet.

"Guilty Party is a wild ride fueled by Beth's grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created."

Fisher also was recently cast in the Disney+ movie Godmothered.