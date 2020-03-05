March 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are adding a second series to their Magnolia Network.

The Fixer Upper alums have picked up Growing Floret, a new series about a Washington state flower farm, for their forthcoming TV network.

Growing Floret centers on Floret Flower Farm, a successful organic flower farm in Skagit Valley. The series follows founder Erin Benzakein and her team as they attempt to expand the farm by converting more than 20 acres of chemically-damaged and over-farmed land within one year.

"One of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams," Joanna Gaines said in a statement. "Ever since discovering the incredible team behind Growing Floret, I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work, and beauty that they're putting into the world."

Benzakein said she hopes the show inspires others to pursue their dreams.

"For nearly 15 years, we have been hard at work raising our family, growing beautiful flowers, and building a farm," she said. "Along this journey, we have openly shared the highs and lows and all that we have learned in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life."

Joanna Gaines shared a teaser for Growing Floret Thursday on Instagram.

"We're so excited to tell more of their story on our network launching this October!" she wrote.

Chip and Joanna Gaines came to fame on Fixer Upper, which had a five-season run on HGTV. The couple announced in April 2019 that they would be launching Magnolia Network as a replacement for the DIY Network.