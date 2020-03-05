"The Kids in the Hall" is returning for eight new episodes. Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

March 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video said Thursday it is reviving The Kids in the Hall with the Canadian sketch-comedy series' entire original cast.

Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson formed their Kids in the Hall comedy troupe in 1984, then starred in their eponymous CBC show from 1989 through 1995.

"We've been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series," James Farrell, vice president of International Originals for Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

"The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world."

Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels is an executive producer on the eight new episodes of The Kids in the Hall.