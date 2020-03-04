March 4 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy says he has been sober for nearly nine months.

The television personality discussed his sobriety and his relationship with his girlfriend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

On Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules, Leviss gave Kennedy an ultimatum -- to change his drinking habits and behavior or break up. On WWHL, Kennedy addressed his treatment of Leviss, including the "rage" texts he would send her while drunk.

"Because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff, I was really hiding away from my true emotions and just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way," he said.

Kennedy said he got sober in an effort to improve his life and relationship.

"I'm going onto nine months sober. I haven't had a drink in nearly nine months, and I just feel completely different," the star said.

"I've had AA meetings and stuff since then and you know, I've really taken hold of my life and trying to change it for the better, and trying to change our relationship for the better," he added. "I know that I should be doing this for me, but I'm also doing it for my relationship."

In a confessional on Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules, Leviss said she felt "verbally abused" by Kennedy calling her names in a series of drunken texts. Kennedy initially defended his texts as having a British "tone" before apologizing.

Kennedy and Leviss have been dating for several years. Vanderpump Rules is in its eighth season on Bravo and co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright.