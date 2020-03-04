Director J.A. Bayona's "Lord of the Rings" series on Amazon has added British actor Maxim Baldry to its cast. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- British actor Maxim Baldry has landed a lead role in Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings series.

Deadline and TV Guide reported the casting news.

No details were immediately disclosed about the character he will play.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will write the series, with J.A. Bayona to direct multiple episodes in New Zealand.

The fantasy drama's ensemble will also include Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers.

The Lord of the Rings series is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien book series of the same name, previously adapted by filmmaker Peter Jackson as a trilogy of blockbuster movies.

The show -- which has been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut -- is set in the fictional world of Middle Earth and will take place in the Second Age.

Baldry, 24, is known for his performances in Years and Years, Hollyoaks, Mr. Bean's Holiday, Doctor Who and Last Christmas.