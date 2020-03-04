March 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Love is Blind reunion.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the episode Tuesday that shows Amber Pike calling out Jessica Batten for her behavior toward Matt Barnett.

Barnett had dates with both Pike and Batten during his time on Love is Blind. He ultimately got engaged to and married Pike, while Batten was engaged to Mark Cuevas but didn't go through with the wedding.

In the reunion teaser, Pike confronts Batten for "throwing" herself at Barnett during their respective engagements. Pike said she initially confronted Barnett but "trusted" that he was no longer interested in Batten.

"As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact. So, to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? [Expletive], you're sheisty. You're so fake. Coming to my face like we were cool? You're so fake," Pike told Batten.

Pike said she considers Batten a "very" disingenuous person.

"I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs, is [a] woman who goes behind people's back like that," Pike added. "You were engaged to another man you were leading on."

Pike said in an interview with People published Tuesday that she and Barnett are still happy and "pretty gross." The couple hope to have a second wedding where they can celebrate with more family and friends.

"I would love to do another wedding," Pike said. "There's no rush on it. We're married now, but at some point."

Love is Blind premiered in February. The reunion starts streaming Thursday.