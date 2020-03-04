"The Upshaws" star Wanda Sykes attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Upshaws" star Mike Epps appears backstage during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kim Fields is set to star in upcoming Netflix comedy series "The Upshaws." File Photo by DFree/Shutterstock

March 4 (UPI) -- Kim Fields has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming comedy series The Upshaws which also stars Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

The Upshaws is a multi-camera comedy that follows a working-class, African-American family in Indiana who are struggling to make it work.

Fields, best known for starring in sitcoms The Facts of Life and Living Single, will star as Regina Upshaw who is the wife of Bennie (Epps) and the mother to their three children.

Sykes will appear as Regina's sister Lucretia. Regina works in medical billing at a hospital while Bennie runs a garage with Lucretia acting as his silent partner.

Netflix released on Twitter Wednesday a selfie of Fields and Epps holding up cards showcasing their roles.

Sykes and Epps are serving as executive producers with Sykes also joining Regina Hicks as co-showrunner.