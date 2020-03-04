March 4 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck thanked fellow actor Adam Driver for recently making his son's birthday special on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Affleck, who appeared on the talk show Tuesday to promote his new basketball drama The Way Back, mentioned how his son Samuel is a huge fan of Driver's Star Wars character Kylo Ren.

The actor is in France shooting Ridley Scott's next film The Last Duel with Driver and Matt Damon when he had to rush home to his son's surprise birthday party.

Affleck was running late and the presents he had ordered for his son did not arrive on time. Driver luckily had filmed a video message for Samuel and had and delivered presents for Affleck to take to his son which included a signed autograph.

"I opened the presents. I played him the video of Kylo Ren and it was an incredibly moving and powerful moment," Affleck said. "Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever, ever forget it.

"It's a really good lesson in like doing those small gestures of kindness because you have no idea."

The Way Back, which also stars Janina Gavankar, is set to hit theaters on Friday.