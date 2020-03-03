March 3 (UPI) -- The Stranger Things cast is starting work on Season 4 of the Netflix series.

The streaming service shared a video Tuesday featuring footage of the show's stars attending a table read for the new season.

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and other cast members appear in the video.

"We went to the Stranger Things 4 Table Read and left the door open 3 inches so you could get a peek. Stranger Things 4 now in production," Netflix said.

Netflix released a first teaser for the season in February featuring Hopper (Harbour), who appeared to die in Season 3. The preview shows Hopper alive but working in a Soviet prison camp. Stranger Things creators Matt and Russ Duffer confirmed the character's return.

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other," the pair said of Hopper.

"Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," they added.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and started streaming its third season in July.