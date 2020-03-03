Kylie Bunbury has joined "The Big Sky," a series based on the C.J. Box novel "The Highway." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Kylie Bunbury will star in a new ABC series from The Practice and Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley.

The 31-year-old actress has joined the cast of The Big Sky, a new cop drama written and executive produced by Kelley.

The Big Sky is based on the C.J. Box novel The Highway, the first book in Box's Cassie Dewell series of novels. Bunbury will play Dewell, a private detective who partners with an ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), after two sisters are kidnapped.

Ryan Phillippe co-stars as Cody Hoyt, Dewell's senior partner at their firm. The series also features Brian Geraghty, John Caroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer.

The Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross and Paul McGuigan. McGuigan will also direct.

Bunbury played Ginny Baker on the Fox series Pitch and Angie Richardson in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us. She will also star in a Peacock adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel Brave New World.