March 2 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is expecting a baby boy.

The 38-year-old television personality announced the sex of her unborn child while attending her baby shower Sunday.

Gharachedaghi's Shahs of Sunset co-star Reza Farahan shared a photo from the party and Gharachedaghi's baby's name on Instagram.

"Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!" Farahan captioned the post.

Gharachedaghi confirmed the news in an interview with People.

"I've always wanted to be a mom, and am thrilled I'll be raising a little man," she said. "I'm just so happy to be here celebrating with all these people who have supported me on this journey."

Gharachedaghi said she chose the name Elijah after actor Elijah Wood.

"Honestly, since I was little, I have been in love with Elijah Wood," Gharachedaghi said. "I remember first seeing him in Radio Flyer. He was just, the guy for me. My best friend and I even had a bet where I said if I had a boy, I'd name him Elijah. So when I found out I was pregnant with a boy, I was like, 'Well, that's settled.'"

Gharachedaghi announced her pregnancy in October, telling People she conceived via in vitro fertilization and a sperm donor. She said on Instagram last week that she is seven months along.

"7 months pregnant and very hormonal so if you're not watching Shahs of Sunset tonight I'm gonna cry!" she teased fans.

Gharachedaghi was previously married to Shalom Yeyoushalmi. The pair finalized their divorce in 2018.

Shahs of Sunset is in its eighth season on Bravo. The series stars Gharachedaghi, Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes Javid, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.