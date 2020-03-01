March 1 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing in sketches that satirized the film classic The Sound of Music, New York's LaGuardia Airport and online meme culture.

A parody of "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from Sound of Music shows Mulaney's Rolf revealing to his 16-year-old girlfriend Liesl that he is actually 46 -- not 17 -- and also a Nazi soldier.

"I know you're freaked out, but this is Austria, 19-30-bad. In a few months, this will be the least of your worries," Rolf told Liesl, played by Cecily Strong.

The discussion is soon interrupted by the arrival of Liesl's father Capt. Von Trapp, played by Beck Bennett, and young step-mother Maria, played by Kate McKinnon.

"How old are you, by the way?" Von Trapp asked his new bride.

"I'm old enough, but it's still kind of dicey," Maria sang in reply to the tune of "The Lonely Goatherd."

Mulaney also starred in a sketch called "Airport Sushi," which criticized New York's LaGuardia Airport using a mashup of Broadway show tunes from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Wicked, Annie and Little Shop of Horrors.

In "Uncle Meme," Mulaney played an irate uncle confronting his college-student nephew Tyler, played by Pete Davidson, during a family gathering.

At issue is Tyler's use of the older man's photo in unflattering social-media memes that have gone viral.

He also popped up as former Vice President Joe Biden, a presidential candidate, in the show's cold open, interrupting current Vice President Mike Pence's press conference on the coronavirus.

Bennett played Pence.

Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson have also recently played Biden on SNL.