Jodie Whittaker is set to star in a 2020 "Doctor Who" holiday special. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- BBC America has announced it will air a special called Revolution of the Daleks during the 2020 winter holidays.

Starring Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill, the sci-fi series had its Season 12 finale on the U.S. network Sunday night.

All four leads are expected to appear in the holiday special.

"We can't leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did," show-runner Chris Chibnall said in a press release.

"But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended special around Christmas and New Year. (I don't know when they're going to put it on yet, otherwise we'd tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year."