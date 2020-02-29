Scott Caan arrives at the New York premiere of "Rock the Kasbah" in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- CBS has announced its sun-soaked police drama Hawaii Five-0 will end with its current, 10th season.

Starring Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale and Meaghan Rath, the show will get a 2-hour series finale on April 3.

Guest stars for the last episode will include James Marsters, William Sadler and Mark Dacascos.

"Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show," executive producer Peter M. Lenkov said in a news release Friday.

"I truly learned the meaning of 'ohana' as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O'Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo."