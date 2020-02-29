Vanessa Bayer arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Molly Shannon is to co-star in the Showtime pilot "Big Deal."

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Molly Shannon has signed up for a role in Showtime's half-hour comedy pilot Big Deal.

The show will star and is being executive produced by Shannon's fellow Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer.

Jessi Klein -- whose credits include Inside Amy Schumer and Big Mouth -- will serve as show-runner.

Wet Hot American Summer producer-writer-star and The Big Sick director Michael Showalter will helm the pilot for Big Deal, which is inspired by Bayer's a own past overcoming childhood leukemia.

Bayer and Shannon will play hosts at a successful home shopping channel.