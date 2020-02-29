Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Molly Shannon has signed up for a role in Showtime's half-hour comedy pilot Big Deal.
The show will star and is being executive produced by Shannon's fellow Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer.
Jessi Klein -- whose credits include Inside Amy Schumer and Big Mouth -- will serve as show-runner.
Wet Hot American Summer producer-writer-star and The Big Sick director Michael Showalter will helm the pilot for Big Deal, which is inspired by Bayer's a own past overcoming childhood leukemia.
Bayer and Shannon will play hosts at a successful home shopping channel.