Director William Oldroyd and writer Alice Birch attend the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Lenny Abrahamson is set to helm the BBC miniseries "Conversations with Friends." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Room director Lenny Abrahamson is to helm a BBC miniseries based on Sally Rooney's debut novel Conversations with Friends.

The project will air after the BBC's adaptation of Rooney's book Normal People debuts in the spring. Abrahamson also directed that program.

Alice Birch wrote episodes of Normal People and is returning to pen part of Conversations.

"I love Conversations with Friends -- its depth, humor and freshness, and it's an honor to be involved in bringing it to the screen. I'm particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I'm excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations with Friends," Abrahamson said in a press release.

The story follows Irish college students Frances and Bobbi as they form an unexpected relationship with married couple Melissa and Nick.

"I'm confident we're going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatizing the novel's dynamics, and I'm excited to watch the process take shape‎," Rooney said.

No casting has been announced yet.